Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Didn’t Promote ‘Heart Of Stone’

Alia Bhatt stands out as a highly talented actress within the film industry. She’s garnering significant acclaim for her recent works in both “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and “Heart of Stone.” In “Heart of Stone,” she made her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The news of her Hollywood debut had ignited appreciation from her fans and followers. On August 16, Alia engaged in an #AskMeAnything session on her Instagram Stories, displaying her cool responses to various fan questions. Among these queries, one inquired why she hadn’t promoted “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot, and Alia unveiled the true reason behind this decision.

During the Instagram session, a follower questioned Alia Bhatt, “Why didn’t we see you promoting your film with Gal?” In response, the actress conveyed, “As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven’t been promoting the movie. However, I’ve been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you.”

Discussing “Heart of Stone,” the project is an action-packed spy thriller revolving around an intelligence agent named Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot). Her mission entails safeguarding a dangerous yet precious weapon known as “The Heart” from the clutches of a mysterious hacker and tech prodigy, Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt). Alia takes on the role of the main antagonist in the film and has engaged in various action sequences alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Worth noting is Alia’s reception of praise for her distinctive portrayal of Keya in “Heart of Stone,” which has resonated positively with fans and followers across social media platforms.

Simultaneously, Alia is relishing the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” a film in which she shares the screen with Ranveer Singh, released on July 28. The actress is poised to join forces with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture, “Jee Le Zaraa.” Moreover, reports suggest that Alia is set to lead the first female-led film within Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

