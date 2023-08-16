Netizens React To Ranbir Kapoor Asking Alia Bhatt To Wipe Off Her Lipstick

Once again, Ranbir Kapoor is being labelled a ‘red flag’ by the internet following a recent revelation made by his wife, Alia Bhatt, about their relationship dynamic. In a new video for Vogue India, Alia shared her approach to applying lipstick, emphasizing her preference for a faded and minimal look because her husband “doesn’t like it.” Demonstrating the unconventional technique of moving her lips on the lipstick instead of gliding it on, Alia explained that this method works best for her. She then proceeds to almost entirely remove the lipstick from her lips to achieve the faded appearance. Alia elaborated, “Because one thing my husband…when he wasn’t my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips.”

While Alia intended to share an endearing detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many interpreted it differently. Several individuals referred to him as a ‘red flag,’ a term the internet uses to describe individuals who might not contribute to healthy relationships. A comment on the matter expressed concern: “The more I hear about Ranbir Kapoor, the more I feel scared for her. If your boyfriend/husband is telling you to wipe off your lipstick, that’s the biggest sign for you to run! It’s not cute or funny at all! I can’t believe India’s most celebrated actress is going through this.”

Another person commented, “I would never allow a guy who asks me to wipe off my lipstick anywhere close to me.” Criticisms also emerged regarding Alia’s frequent references to her wedding and husband in interviews: “My husband, my wedding – girl, catch a breath. It’s not cute anymore. Does she really have nothing substantial to talk about? And literally anything she says about Ranbir just portrays him as such an unlikable personality. This PR needs to stop ASAP! Focus on your acting career, bro. Your wedding was amazing, but it’s about time you MOVE ON.”

Previously, Alia and Ranbir faced similar comments when Alia mentioned during an interview that Ranbir ‘doesn’t like’ her raising her voice during arguments. She shared, “I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband does not like it when my voice goes above this decibel. Because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

