Alia Bhatt’s Exit Delays Shooting Of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Report

Alia Bhatt has reportedly withdrawn from Nitesh Tiwari’s cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. According to reports, scheduling conflicts prevented Alia from participating in the project. She was under consideration for the role of Sita in the film, which also features her real-life partner Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, and there were discussions about Kannada star Yash portraying Ravana. The report indicates that the film’s production launch has also experienced a delay. A source disclosed to Pinkvilla that the production team is meticulously refining all aspects of the project. The source shared, “While Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to the role of Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt, who was in discussions for the project, is no longer associated with it. The actress was being considered for the part of Goddess Sita, but due to date conflicts, the collaboration couldn’t proceed.”

The source also affirmed that Yash remains involved in the project, counteracting earlier rumors of his departure. In July, Nitesh Tiwari was questioned about the cast of his film, to which he neither confirmed nor denied the participation of Ranbir, Alia, and Yash. He simply mentioned that the official announcement would be made “very soon.” Addressing potential offense arising from the film, Nitesh expressed, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.” He made this statement in light of the controversy surrounding Om Raut’s recent adaptation of Ramayana, Adipurush.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also shared her reaction to the casting of Ranbir and Yash in the movie. On Instagram, she wrote, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama…”

She continued, “Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this??” Kangana is working on her own film based on Ramayana, titled Sita: The Incarnation.

