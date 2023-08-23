Alia Bhatt Reflects On Body Image Struggles & Advice To Her Younger Self

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been overjoyed since the birth of their daughter Raha in November of the previous year. Alia has frequently discussed her past struggles with body image. In a recent interview, the Heart Of Stone actress shared that her perspective on the human body’s capabilities shifted after giving birth to Raha. She also reminisced about her prior body criticism and revealed the advice she would offer her younger self.

During a recent interview, Alia Bhatt expressed her astonishment at the incredible capabilities of the human body after becoming a mother. “One of the things I was so surprised by was how miraculous the human body is,” she remarked. Alia went on to elaborate, “How it supports you, takes care of you, and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and also, so much work.”

She went on to remember being “critical” of her body in her youth. “When I was younger, I was a bit critical of my body, but this is what I’d tell my younger self: you have years ahead of you. Don’t worry about the way your body looks.” Previously, during a panel discussion with journalist Barkha Dutt for We The Women, Alia had shared her struggles with body image. “Because I’m facing the camera, I’ve been very hard on myself through the years with regard to my food, the dieting, the weight, and the way I’m looking,” she had conveyed. She added that she would advise her 18-year-old self not to be too harsh on herself.

Regarding her professional endeavours, Alia Bhatt recently starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made her successful Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Her next appearance will be in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa.

