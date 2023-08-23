Amber Heard will not be charged for Illegal Import of 2 Dogs

Amber Heard will not face additional charges in connection with the incident involving her dogs in Australia in 2015. Australian authorities recently announced that the Aquaman actress will not be charged regarding allegations that she provided false information about how her two Yorkshire terriers were brought into Australia in 2015.

At the time, Heard had taken her dogs Pistol and Boo to the Gold Coast in Australia while her then-husband Johnny Depp was filming a movie. She failed to declare their presence, violating Australia’s quarantine regulations.

In July of that year, Heard was charged with illegally importing the dogs and producing a false document. She appeared in court in 2016, pleaded guilty to providing a false document, and received a one-month good behavior bond. The charges related to illegally importing the dogs were dropped.

Heard’s lawyer in 2016 denied that she had intended to lie about her dogs. However, a statement from a former employee of Depp, Kevin Murphy, claimed in court in 2020 that Heard had known about Australia’s quarantine rules and pressured a staff member to take responsibility for the rule breach.

Heard’s former assistant also corroborated these claims in court, leading to an investigation into perjury by the Australian government.

However, Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry has now decided not to pursue the potential case.

In their statement, the department mentioned that they had collaborated with agencies in Australia and overseas to investigate the claims against Heard and referred a brief of evidence to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who decided not to prosecute based on the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth.

The incident in 2015 required Depp and Heard to return the dogs to the United States within a government-imposed deadline. They complied with this directive.

Heard apologized for not declaring her dogs in a video alongside Depp in 2016. The couple divorced in 2017, and the dogs remained with Heard.

