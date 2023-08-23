Ameesha Patel shares industry people, friends and family, discouraged her for Gaddar 2

The film industry and theatres were profoundly affected by the pandemic, leading to uncertainties about moviegoer behaviour. In a discussion with an Indian publication, Ameesha Patel shared that there were doubts about whether Gadar 2 would succeed given the circumstances. She stated, “When Gadar 2 was under production, many people had written off Gadar 2 just like they did during the release of Gadar 1. There’s too much similarity that happens I think when it comes to the brand Gadar. And many questioned, ‘Will people go?'” Ameesha remembered being told that the era of cinema was fading, and that audiences would opt to watch content on OTT platforms for free from the comfort of their homes.

She mentioned that some individuals also predicted that Gadar 2 might attract a few viewers due to curiosity about Tara and Sakina’s lives. Nevertheless, they advised her not to expect Gadar 2 to replicate the success of the original Gadar. “This was said by people within the industry and outside it. Even friends and family told me this. I know that a lot of people had doubts and stuff,” shared Ameesha. Despite these uncertainties, Gadar 2 has been receiving overwhelming appreciation from the audience. Karan Johar also praised the film’s blockbuster success, emphasizing its significance even after over two decades since the release of the first instalment.

