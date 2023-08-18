Ananya Panday Gets Real About Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2 Pooja

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has been generating buzz since its announcement.

Dream Girl 2, the much-anticipated sequel starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has been generating buzz since its announcement. The film’s teaser, trailer, and humorous promos have captivated fans, igniting excitement for their on-screen pairing. With the movie poised to exceed expectations, a cinematic treat is in store. Drawing attention across social media, the trailer is garnering immense love.

Ayushmann, who astonished audiences with his woman’s voice portrayal in the 2019 hit “Dream Girl,” is set to don a woman’s persona once again. In a recent interview, Ananya candidly shared her jealousy regarding Ayushmann’s character Pooja in “Dream Girl 2.”

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ananya was asked about any insecurities she may have felt compared to Ayushmann’s Pooja. Light-heartedly, she responded, “Don’t you think I’m pretty and hot?” Ayushmann chimed in, saying, “Inspiration came from Ananya; Pooja aimed to match Ananya Panday’s benchmark look.” To this, Ananya retorted, “She has not only matched it but gone beyond.”

Disclosing some behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Ananya playfully added, “Pooja and I had quite a few catfights on set. I would only interact with Ayushmann when he was in his Karam persona. As Pooja, I would pretend not to notice or talk to him. Even during promotions, it was always, ‘The lovely, the beautiful, the stunning Ayushmann Khurrana, and oh yes, Ananya Panday.’ I’ve never heard a guy receive such praise.”

Ayushmann, responding with a witty twist, joked, “She was absolutely jealous; her mother’s name is Bhavana, but within her, there’s a burning desire of envy.”

This film marks Ayushmann and Ananya’s first on-screen collaboration. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the movie also features Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

“Dream Girl 2” is poised to grace screens on August 25, 2023, promising an entertaining continuation of the beloved franchise.

