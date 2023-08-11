Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Insight Into His ‘Dream Girl’ Character

Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled his method of preparing for the role of Pooja in the movie Dream Girl.

During discussions about his preparation, Ayushmann shared insights into how his prior experience as a radio jockey greatly contributed. He disclosed that he engaged in prank calls impersonating a woman while working at the radio station. Additionally, he revealed that he assumed the role of his girlfriend’s female friend when her father answered their landline.

“My tenure as a radio jockey and my involvement in theater truly assisted me, particularly in this film. I would make prank calls as a woman during my time at the radio station. Furthermore, when I called my first girlfriend, I would feign to be her female friend if her father picked up the landline,” stated the 38-year-old actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana also touched on whether Dream Girl 2 would differ from the initial instalment. According to him, they successfully enhanced the humour in the second part, making it even funnier than the first one.

Ayushmann added, “Ekta (Kapoor) and I wanted it to be funnier than the previous part and I really feel that we have managed to do that. It’s actually version 2.0….double fun.”

Dream Girl, released in 2019, proved to be a blockbuster, prompting the decision to create a sequel. Dream Girl 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 25 and features a talented ensemble including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more.

