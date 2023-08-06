Beatrice and Eugenie Stressed Over Prince Harry Relationship

Despite the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex remains remarkably close to his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. According to a family source, the bond between the cousins remains strong, and they frequently stay in touch.

However, the ongoing tension between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other family members, particularly King Charles and Prince William, has taken a toll on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The sisters reportedly find the situation “really stressful” as they are caught in the middle and witness both sides of the conflict.

While the princesses understand and navigate the workings of the royal institution, they still bear the emotional burden of the ongoing family drama. The source emphasizes that Prince William’s life is destined for a clear path as a future king, while Prince Harry’s journey is significantly different, leading him in another direction.

Despite their differing paths, the bond between the cousins remains unshaken, offering a glimpse of the complexities and emotions that exist within the royal family amidst the ongoing challenges and changes.

