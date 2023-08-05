Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happy together

A family insider has disclosed that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are “very happy” with their life in California, putting to rest rumors of their marriage being on the rocks.

The insider shared that Archie and Lilibet’s parents seem “really happy” together. They also mentioned that Harry appears to be embracing the new life he has with Meghan, recognizing that it is very different from his previous life.

According to the publication, Meghan seems to take charge of running the household and making decisions, but it’s not that Harry simply bends to her will. The dynamic between them works well and seems to be what he needs after going through so much in his life.

These insights come after Meghan and Harry were seen together ahead of Meghan’s 42nd birthday, putting an end to the earlier rumors that their five-year marriage was in trouble.

