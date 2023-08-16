Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Remain Drama-Free Amidst Marital Struggles

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Find Happiness Despite Reports of Marital Struggles. According to an insider, Ben Affleck is content and thriving in his life alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, despite recent speculation about their marital relationship. As he celebrated his 51st birthday on August 15, the Air director was described as “happy and thriving,” and he’s focused on maintaining his health. The insider mentioned, “When everything is going well in his life, he’s quiet and content. No drama.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reignited their romance in 2022, a decade after their initial relationship, following the end of their respective previous marriages. They became engaged once more and tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in July of the same year.

In 2002, Affleck and Lopez were first linked romantically and even got engaged, but their relationship ended two years later. Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Reports of marital troubles swirled around Affleck and Lopez in May, suggesting that the Gone Girl actor was feeling overwhelmed and needed his own space due to the demands of managing their blended family and work commitments. An insider mentioned, “Ben’s been a real trooper in taking J.Lo’s orders for so long, but there was always going to be a point where he’d snap and insist on having his own space.”

Additionally, there were reports that despite the challenges, Jennifer Lopez is dedicated to making their marriage work and has even had Affleck sign a prenuptial agreement to prevent further conflicts.

