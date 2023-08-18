Britney Spears’ Mother Speaks Out On Alleged Abandonment By Sam Asghari

Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney Spears, is displeased with what she perceives as Sam’s abandonment of her daughter during this challenging period.

Reports suggest that Lynne Spears is said to be deeply angered by Sam Asghari’s choice to end his relationship with Britney, particularly due to the commitment he had previously made to stand by her side in all circumstances.

A source mentioned, “Lynne is extremely upset with Sam for leaving Britney. He had promised to be there for her through thick and thin, and he was aware of her health struggles when they got married.”

As Sam moved out of Britney’s luxurious $11.8 million residence in Thousand Oaks, Lynne’s concerns about her daughter’s well-being have intensified.

She is reportedly passionately urging the 41-year-old pop icon to depart from the alluring but potentially toxic environment of Los Angeles and return to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. Lynne believes that being with her family could offer Britney the comfort and healing she needs.

According to the insider, “Lynne is pleading with Britney to leave LA and come live with her. LA is toxic, and the only thing anchoring her there was Sam. Lynne believes that Britney can find healing and rejuvenation in Louisiana, and when she’s ready, return to LA.”

Initially, there was hope that Sam Asghari could serve as a stabilizing presence in Britney’s life, playing the role of her protector.

“Some of the people close to her will be saddened by the end of the marriage. It was thought that he could be her savior, but perhaps saving Britney is not possible,” one source disclosed, hinting at the underlying challenges that the relationship faced.

Another source indicated a change in Sam’s perspective, suggesting that he may have reached a point where he felt that his efforts to support Britney were insufficient.

