Octavia Spencer’s Earlier Alert To Britney Spears About Sam Asghari Resurges

Fans are convinced that Octavia Spencer had foreseen the ongoing situation between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari well in advance.

In a recently resurfaced comment made by Spencer on the announcement of Spears’ engagement to Asghari, the actress had suggested that the singer should have her then-future partner sign a prenuptial agreement. Under a September 2021 post where Spears revealed her engagement to Asghari after five years of dating, Spencer had written, “Make him sign a prenup.” However, Spencer had to remove her comment due to a wave of backlash from the online community at that time.

Explaining herself back then, she said, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney Spears announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke. My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of.”

Despite the deletion of the comment, internet users are now highlighting it, especially after Sam filed for divorce from Britney amid allegations of cheating.

Notably, the actor is challenging the prenuptial agreement they had signed when they got married, aiming to secure more financial compensation once the divorce is resolved.

Advertisement

“THROWBACK! She got dragged for this, but @octaviaspencer is like an Auntie we all need in our lives,” one fan commented on social media after the news of the divorce broke.

“I hope Britney followed that advice,” another expressed hopefully.

“She might be the only famous person that’s actually looking out for Britney,” a third individual noted.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement