Kevin Federline Shares Thoughts On Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’ Split

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears’ former husband, has expressed his positive wishes for the singer amidst her failing marriage with Sam Asghari.

In a conversation with NewsNation, attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, representing Federline, conveyed that the DJ desires a resolution for the estranged couple, irrespective of the ultimate outcome.

“He just hopes that they work it out,” Kaplan shared with the outlet on Wednesday.

Kaplan also acknowledged the intense media attention on the potential result. “The media is a heavy focus on this one,” Kaplan remarked, “and he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together.”

“Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best,” Kaplan added.

Regarding the possibility of a reconnection between the former couple, Kaplan expressed doubt, saying, “Obviously, if Britney reached out to [Federline], he wouldn’t avoid her call but I don’t see any reason why they would be speaking because of her divorce to Sam.”

Britney Spears and Federline were married for three years in the early 2000s and are parents to teenage sons, Jayden and Sean.

Recent reports indicated that Federline was relocating to Hawaii with his sons and his current wife Victoria Prince due to her job’s demands. Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star just 14 months after their marriage, citing alleged infidelity as a reason.

Following the divorce filing, Sam is reportedly challenging their prenuptial agreement in hopes of securing more financial compensation after the divorce is finalized.

