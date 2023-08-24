Britney Spears Rules Out Reconciliation With Father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears will not be reconciled with her father, Jamie Spears, due to the 13-year conservatorship that has taken away her freedom. The 41-year-old Grammy-winning artist has expressed strong negative feelings toward her father for both limiting her autonomy through the conservatorship and profiting from her hard work. Amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, TMZ reported that Britney Spears might be considering repairing their relationship due to Jamie’s health complications stemming from a knee replacement 16 years ago. Despite her ongoing legal battle over conservatorship abuse, Spears apparently wants to avoid having regrets about not reaching out to her father sooner.

Advertisement

However, insiders have contradicted these claims, stating that they are “just not true.” A second source clarified that while Britney Spears is on a journey of healing, reconciling with Jamie is not a possibility. The Toxic singer’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after a lengthy legal battle focused on her mental capacity to manage her $60 million estate.

Amid her split from Sam Asghari, whom she married in 2022 after five years of dating, Britney has found support from her brother Bryan. Bryan, 46, has been present and supportive, along with a therapist, which is considered a positive development for the Spears family. Throughout the extended legal fight regarding her conservatorship, Bryan has remained more low-key.

Also Read Britney Spears holds onto dogs in divorce with Sam Asghari Britney Spears is reportedly refusing to give up custody of her dogs....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.