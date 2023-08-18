Britney Spears Shares Her Emotions Regarding Split From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is handling her impending divorce from Sam Asghari with resilience and positivity.

As per reports, the renowned singer of “Toxic” fame remains “in great spirits despite everything going on,” as shared by an insider, just a day after Asghari officially filed for divorce. The separation process, as acknowledged, is undoubtedly challenging, but Spears is choosing to maintain an optimistic outlook and concentrate on what lies ahead.

On Thursday, Asghari initiated the divorce proceedings, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for ending their relationship. Legal documents disclosed that they had been living separately since the previous month.

The source revealed to the publication that the pop icon has been keeping herself occupied with various ventures, including the impending release of her memoir. Furthermore, Britney Spears is enthusiastic about her musical endeavours, building on the triumph of her recent collaboration with Will.i.am on the track “Mind Your Business,” which premiered last month.

“[Britney] is focused on her upcoming book launch, participating in an upcoming writers’ camp, and receiving songs from prominent artists,” the source detailed. “Her ultimate wish is to work on a new album in the near future, possibly crafting a potent song in conjunction with the book’s release.”

Beyond her involvement in music, Spears is set to unveil a revealing book titled “The Woman in Me” on October 24th.

