Cardi B Unveils The Secret To Gorgeous Hair

Cardi B is providing guidance to her fans who face hair-related issues. The 30-year-old native of New York is using her platform to share her insights on hair care, helping her followers attain their desired hair outcomes. Cardi defended herself against critics on Wednesday who consistently attributed her hair growth to genetics. The rapper of “I Like It” conveyed through a series of tweets that the length of her hair is a result of “hair products and good care that works for you.” This conversation was initiated after Cardi posted a self-portrait on Tuesday, showcasing her naturally waist-length hair. A supporter accused her of misrepresentation by marketing “hair growth oil” to Black women despite being Latina.

Cardi B clarified that she had no intention of selling anything and was merely recounting her personal hair growth journey, which she has been documenting since 2016. In support of her assertion, the Grammy winner shared various pictures from different stages of her life, spanning from childhood to high school, on Wednesday. The images displayed varying hair lengths. She questioned her 31 million followers on X (previously known as Twitter), “This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? Sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes.”

Her candidness prompted her fans to reciprocate by sharing their own hair journey stories and photos. One commenter jestingly remarked, “Give me the [expletive] products lol [expletive] them,” seemingly indicating they would have been interested in purchasing products from Cardi’s hair care line if it existed. In response, the celebrity playfully invited the fan to her home for a grooming session, and styling, and even offered food and drinks.

“Girl come to my house ….I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick a– hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out …….Maaa liquor and food too !!!” mentioned the mother of two.

