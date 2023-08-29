Deepika Padukone Nails Hula Hoop Challenge In Fun Video

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is known for her active presence on social media, regularly sharing captivating photoshoot images and glimpses of her daily life, much to the delight of her fans. With a substantial Instagram following of 75.5 million, Deepika’s engagement with her audience is remarkable. In the past, she frequently delighted fans with entertaining videos and reels that provided insights into her world. However, it had been some time since Deepika shared such reels, leaving fans anticipating a new treat. Their wait was rewarded when the actress recently posted a fun video, showcasing her taking on the hula hoop challenge.

On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone utilized her Instagram platform to share a reel capturing her playful side. The video captures a lighthearted exchange between Deepika and her hairstylist, Yianni Tsapatori, along with candid moments with her crew on the set. Amid her shoot, Deepika paused to engage in the hula hoop challenge. The clip opens with Yianni playfully stating, “I think that she’s a liar,” followed by Deepika’s stunned expression, all set to a melodramatic musical backdrop. Amusingly, the actress then playfully teases her hairstylist before taking on the hula hoop challenge. Though she initially struggles, Deepika ultimately masters the hula hoop like a pro after a series of attempts.

Dressed in a stylish tied-up black top and paired with blue denim, Deepika looks stunning. She ties her hair in a top knot and complements her look with understated ear studs. The video release was met with fans expressing their appreciation for such content. One fan expressed, “Miss these kind of reels from you!!!” Another commented, “We really miss this kind of reels Deepu.” Others echoed these sentiments, emphasizing how much they had missed such engaging content.

While Deepika’s recent appearance was in “Pathaan,” she is set to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan,” scheduled for release on September 7. Her upcoming projects include “Kalki 2898 AD” alongside Prabhas, “Fighter” opposite Hrithik Roshan, and Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.”

