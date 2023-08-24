Deepika Padukone &Ranveer Singh congratulate Alia and Kriti for winning National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, are two well-known Bollywood actresses.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, two well-known Bollywood actresses, are currently celebrating a significant achievement – they’ve both won their very first National Film Awards. The 69th National Film Awards honored their outstanding performances in Hindi cinema.

Alia Bhatt received the award for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” while Kriti Sanon was recognized for her work in “Mimi.” These awards are a big deal in the film industry and are dedicated to films released in 2021.

Social media is now buzzing with congratulations for these talented actresses, as fans and the industry alike celebrate their well-deserved recognition at the prestigious National Film Awards.

Samantha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and others congratulate Alia and Kriti

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress from “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” took to her Instagram to share her heartfelt emotions after winning her very first National Film Award. Her friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and others, showered her with congratulations on her post.

Deepika, a close friend of Alia, wrote, “Congratulations!” Ranveer Singh, her co-star from “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” commented, “Richly deserved! Phenomenal performance.” Karan Johar expressed his pride with, “Love love love you!!! So proud.” Anil Kapoor wished her congratulations and more success to come. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in admiration, reshared Alia’s post and added, “Congratulations you powerhouse.”

Kriti Sanon, another National Film Award winner for her role in “Mimi,” received warm wishes from her friends and colleagues too. Ayushmann Khurrana, her co-star from “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” congratulated her with clapping and heart emojis. Filmmaker Karan Johar sent his love and praised her with, “Big huge love to you!!!!!! Such a massive honor.” Ranveer Singh also joined in with a simple “Congratulations!”

Tabu, who shares the screen with Kriti in “The Crew,” expressed her excitement with a bunch of clapping emojis. Ananya Panday exclaimed, “Wow!!!! Congratulations Kriti.” Shreya Ghoshal, who sang the hit song ‘Param Sundari’ in “Mimi,” congratulated her with enthusiasm. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, showing her support, shared a poster of the film and sent her lots of love.

