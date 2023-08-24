Did Tom Cruise quit scientology because of daughter Suri Cruise?

Tom Cruise has allegedly severed ties with the Church of Scientology.

His faith influenced his life, particularly his divorce and his relationship with his daughter.

Tom Cruise has been part of the Church of Scientology for a long time. His two oldest children are also in the Church. But now, it’s said that Cruise has left the religion after being a part of it for many years.

People say that he was influenced by the Church for a long time. For the past three years, he was in the United Kingdom making movies. He was seen in places like Birmingham and the Cotswolds.