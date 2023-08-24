Did Tom Cruise quit scientology because of daughter Suri Cruise?

Britney Spears paying 10k a month on rent for Sam Asghari
Tom Cruise has been part of the Church of Scientology for a long time. His two oldest children are also in the Church. But now, it’s said that Cruise has left the religion after being a part of it for many years.
People say that he was influenced by the Church for a long time. For the past three years, he was in the United Kingdom making movies. He was seen in places like Birmingham and the Cotswolds.
Tom Cruise is in the UK working on his new movies. But no one has seen him at the Church of Scientology building in downtown London. People are wondering about this, but Tom hasn’t said anything about it.
This is unexpected because the Church of Scientology has been a big part of his life. People say that the Church was involved in his breakups with Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. It’s also said to have kept him away from his 17-year-old daughter, Suri, who he has with Katie.
Katie Holmes asked for a divorce from Cruise after they were married for 7 years in 2012. They finished the divorce very quickly. Holmes got a significant amount of money, $400,000 each month until Suri turns 18. She also got full custody of their daughter.
It’s said that Katie Holmes wanted to leave Scientology, and this affected her family. The pressure to follow Scientology caused problems in her marriage with Tom Cruise, leading to their divorce. After the divorce, their daughter Suri started going to a Catholic school.
Cruise agreed to let Holmes have full custody of Suri. It seems he chose not to talk to Suri when she was a kid, probably because he and Holmes didn’t agree about Scientology.
