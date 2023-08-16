Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan

Farhan Akhtar recently confirmed the highly anticipated movie Don 3, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new lead character. The unveiling of Ranveer Singh’s appearance as the new Don caused a stir on the internet, with fans appreciating his style and demeanour and believing he would fit the role perfectly. However, amidst the positive reactions, some internet users expressed reservations due to the iconic portrayals of the character by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Farhan Akhtar has now addressed these concerns while also revealing additional information about the film’s production schedule. During a recent interview, the director discussed the decision to cast Ranveer as the new Don. He shared that Ranveer also experienced apprehension about stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan mentioned their shared experience when Shah Rukh Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan as Don, saying, “I’m just really looking forward to getting it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

Elaborating on why Ranveer is well-suited for the role, Farhan added, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film work out the way I imagine.” When asked about the qualities that make for a good Don, Farhan responded, “Self-confidence, flamboyance, and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

Farhan Akhtar also revealed fresh details about the film’s shooting schedule, stating that production is scheduled to commence in January 2025.

Previously, after the release of the first look teaser, Ranveer took to Instagram to express his heartfelt sentiments. He shared how playing the role of Don had been his childhood dream and hoped that the audience would give him the opportunity to carry forward the character’s legacy.

