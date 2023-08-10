Zeenat Aman Wishes Luck to Ranveer Singh Before Don 3

Ranveer Singh has been dreaming of playing Don since he was a child.

He is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in the previous films.

He is grateful to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for casting him.

Since Farhan Akhtar unveiled Ranveer Singh as the new lead in the upcoming Don franchise installment, there has been significant online discussion. Ranveer Singh recently shared his thoughts on social media, acknowledging the reactions. Heartfelt messages from fans and well-wishers, including veteran actor Zeenat Aman, have been flooding in to show their support.

Zeenat Aman, renowned for her active presence on social media, expressed her well wishes to Ranveer Singh in the comments section of his post. She commented, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘jungly billi’ to your Don.” Her reply alludes to the well-known dialogue spoken during a scene involving Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Don 2.

In the meantime, numerous other stars have expressed their affection for Ranveer. Among them is actor Gulshan Devaiah, who added a humorous remark, alluding to another famous dialogue from the movie Don, he wrote, “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi naam…….. alle le le le le donnu beta .. humalla donnu beta alle le le le le (oh my little don).”

Ritesh Sidhwani, the film’s producer, also included his thoughts in the comments section, “Thank you for your heartfelt words @ranveersingh. It’s a pleasure to have you on board and I have no doubt that you will do justice to this role. The shoes you’re stepping into are indeed large, but I believe in your ability to make this character your own. Let’s create something unforgettable together.”

Ranveer posted childhood pictures and discussed his lifelong aspiration to become an actor, inspired by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan movies. His post read, “Gosh! I’ve been dreaming about doing this for a very, very long time! As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema.”

“I dreamed of growing up to be like them. They are the very reason I wanted to become an actor and a ‘hindi film hero’. Their impact and influence on my life cannot be overstated. They’ve shaped the person and actor that I am. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream,” he wrote.

Under their production house Excel Entertainment, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani unveiled the upcoming movie Don 3. They recently released the initial glimpse of Ranveer in a video teaser from the film. Further information regarding the cast remains to be revealed.

