Don 3 Update: Kiara Advani’s Role Confirmed

The unveiling of the teaser took the social media realm by storm.

Ranveer Singh, the leading man in Farhan’s vision, also shared the teaser on his official Instagram, echoing a similar caption.

Yet, it’s Kiara Advani’s response that has truly captured attention.

Advertisement

After a prolonged wait, fans of the Don franchise were finally treated to a surprising revelation by actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday. Much to everyone’s astonishment, instead of the anticipated return of Shah Rukh Khan as the charismatic kingpin, Akhtar introduced Ranveer Singh as the new face of Don in the third installment. The teaser unveiling Ranveer as the fresh Don has ignited a wildfire of excitement among followers of the superhit series, eagerly anticipating his commanding presence on the silver screen in this highly awaited reboot.

Adding an extra layer of enthusiasm to the already fervent buzz surrounding Ranveer’s portrayal, Kiara Advani, reportedly in talks to play the female lead, has responded to the official teaser video of the film. Speculation swirls around her cryptic reaction – could it be hinting at something more?

The unveiling of the teaser took the social media realm by storm. On Tuesday, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who is returning as the director for Don 3, dropped the intriguing teaser on Instagram, introducing Ranveer Singh as the fresh embodiment of Don. Accompanying this tantalizing glimpse, Akhtar’s caption read, “A New Era Begins. #Don3”. Ranveer Singh, the leading man in Farhan’s vision, also shared the teaser on his official Instagram, echoing a similar caption.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) Advertisement

Yet, it’s Kiara Advani’s response that has truly captured attention. Amidst reactions from fans and Bollywood luminaries, Kiara’s response to both Ranveer and Farhan’s teaser posts has generated the most intrigue. Reports have been rife that Kiara is slated to take on a significant role in Don 3. Accordingly, her endorsement of the teaser by liking the posts could hold deeper significance.

Adding another layer to the speculation, Advani was recently spotted at the offices of Excel Entertainment. Sources have since confirmed that her meeting with Farhan Akhtar was indeed related to Don 3. Reportedly, Akhtar divulged the foundational plot of Don 3 to Advani, who reportedly embraced the concept enthusiastically. Allegedly, she has given her verbal assent to being part of this rejuvenated Don universe alongside Ranveer Singh – a collaboration she has long aspired for.

While Kiara Advani is not slated to reprise the role of Roma, previously portrayed by Priyanka Chopra in the Shah Rukh Khan iterations, her character will introduce new dimensions. The Don franchise is undergoing a fresh evolution, introducing novel characters and narrative elements. While Roma won’t be present this time, Kiara’s character is anticipated to be endowed with shades of negativity, adding an intriguing twist to the story.

With these unfolding developments, fans and followers remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the revamped Don saga.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kiara Advani’s Birthday Bash: Bollywood Stars Pour in Wishes Bollywood's enchanting diva, Kiara Advani, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, July...