Dream Collaboration: Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Hirani

Varun Dhawan has been receiving immense praise for his outstanding performance in the movie “Bawaal”.

During this fun session, Varun, Janhvi, and Nitesh indulged in answering some quirky fan questions.

Varun is gearing up to work with director Atlee in his upcoming action-packed film, “VD 18.”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been receiving immense praise for his outstanding performance in the movie “Bawaal,” in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Amidst the overwhelmingly positive response from both critics and the audience, the team of “Bawaal” recently sat down for an exclusive masterclass. During this fun session, Varun, Janhvi, and Nitesh indulged in answering some quirky fan questions.

One of the enthusiastic fans posed a curious question to Varun, asking about the director he wishes to work with next, given that he has already collaborated with esteemed directors like Sriram Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari. To this, Varun revealed, “I have worked with Sriram sir, Shoojit Sircar, Nitesh sir…” Before he could finish, Janhvi playfully interrupted, teasingly claiming that Varun secretly wishes to be directed by her. The exchange brought laughter to the room, and Varun responded with amusement, “When did I say this to you? (laughs)”

Varun then disclosed his aspiration, stating, “I would want to do another film with Janhvi for sure. But, I am not lying when I say that Atlee was someone on my bucket list for the longest time. Collaborating with him now brings me immense joy. Moreover, I think Nitesh sir would also agree that working with Rajkumar Hirani sir would be nothing short of a dream.”

Currently, Varun is gearing up to work with director Atlee in his upcoming action-packed film, “VD 18.” The actor recently announced the project, and shooting is set to commence in August. Produced by Murad Khetani and directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the film will feature the talented South actress Keerthy Suresh as Varun’s co-star.

As Varun Dhawan continues to shine in his acting career, fans eagerly await the possibility of witnessing him collaborate with the renowned Rajkumar Hirani and experience the magic they could create together on the silver screen.

