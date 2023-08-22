Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu Film Teaser Set to Launch

Dunki is a comedy-drama film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.

The film is scheduled to release in December 2023.

Following “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, “Dunki,” is generating considerable anticipation, much like its predecessor. The official trailer, songs, and promotional materials for “Jawan,” featuring SRK and Nayanthara and directed by Atlee, have garnered substantial global praise and attention.

Simultaneously, reports indicate that the official teaser for the comedy-drama “Dunki,” helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is on the verge of release. Here’s the latest information.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film “Dunki,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, is scheduled for release around the Diwali period this year.

“The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest,” according to the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

There is speculation that the teaser could possibly be linked to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie “Tiger 3,” directed by Maneesh Sharma, since both films are expected to be released around Diwali. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of this arrangement as of now.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie “Dunki,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, holds a prominent place. In April, the filmmakers creatively disclosed the film’s release date in a comical video featuring SRK and Hirani. The video showcases SRK praising Hirani’s work before being offered the film by the director.

The storyline revolves around illegal immigration using the ‘Donkey Flight’ approach, a concept that has generated considerable buzz. Penned by Kanika Dhillon, the much-awaited film “Dunki” is scheduled for a theatrical premiere on December 22, 2023, coinciding with the Christmas season.

