Emily Blunt Eager for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel with Tom Cruise

Emily Blunt is excited about the prospect of teaming up with Tom Cruise again for a sequel to the 2014 sci-fi movie, “Edge of Tomorrow.” During an appearance on the Josh Horowitz Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that she had read a script for the potential sequel.

Blunt expressed her enthusiasm for the project but admitted uncertainty about its realization, considering Tom Cruise’s busy schedule with numerous “Mission Impossible” films. She playfully remarked that Cruise should return to the side of being a cowardly hero, a role he portrayed brilliantly in the original movie.

The actress made it clear that she is ready for a sequel and not the obstacle to its development. During the interview, Blunt also discussed the difference between being an actor and a movie star, emphasizing that she considers herself an actor first.

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the “Edge of Tomorrow” sequel, with hopes of witnessing the dynamic duo of Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise reunite for another thrilling sci-fi adventure.

