Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans call Meghan Markle dynamic force as Beckhams & Clooney leave

Fans call Meghan Markle dynamic force as Beckhams & Clooney leave

Articles
Advertisement
Fans call Meghan Markle dynamic force as Beckhams & Clooney leave

Fans call Meghan Markle dynamic force as Beckhams & Clooney leave

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has formed a new inner circle of empowered individuals, distancing herself from Hollywood bigwigs in the process.

Among her newfound friends are Victoria Jackson, a make-up brand guru, and Ari Emanuel, a talent agent from WME. This comes amid reported tensions with David Beckham and George Clooney.

According to a source speaking on Sunday, Victoria is described as a dynamic force who has not only built a successful business but also overcome personal challenges. Meghan and Victoria share a strong bond and are extremely close, with a deep admiration for each other.

Another close friend of Meghan is the renowned photographer Misan Harriman, with whom she frequently collaborates for personal photographs.

In April, Meghan spoke warmly about Misan’s Ted Talk, praising his unmatched talent for capturing meaningful moments.

Advertisement

She expressed her firsthand experience with his skills, as he has played a significant role in documenting important milestones for her and her family.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Meghan Markle wouldn’t buy into happiness of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle wouldn’t buy into happiness of Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the potential to stay within the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story