Fans call Meghan Markle dynamic force as Beckhams & Clooney leave

Meghan Markle has formed a new inner circle of empowered individuals, distancing herself from Hollywood bigwigs in the process.

Among her newfound friends are Victoria Jackson, a make-up brand guru, and Ari Emanuel, a talent agent from WME. This comes amid reported tensions with David Beckham and George Clooney.

According to a source speaking on Sunday, Victoria is described as a dynamic force who has not only built a successful business but also overcome personal challenges. Meghan and Victoria share a strong bond and are extremely close, with a deep admiration for each other.

Another close friend of Meghan is the renowned photographer Misan Harriman, with whom she frequently collaborates for personal photographs.

In April, Meghan spoke warmly about Misan’s Ted Talk, praising his unmatched talent for capturing meaningful moments.

She expressed her firsthand experience with his skills, as he has played a significant role in documenting important milestones for her and her family.

