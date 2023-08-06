Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Shares Insights on His Role

Sunny Deol spoke highly of his character Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

He said that Tara Singh is like a superhero with emotional powers.

Gadar 2 is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023.

Sunny Deol is preparing for the highly anticipated release of Gadar 2 in 2023, where he shares the screen with Ameesha Patel. The actor is all set to revive his iconic role as Tara Singh from the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate the return of the beloved Tara Singh and Sakeena on the silver screen. Recently, during a session at the closing day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, Sunny Deol candidly discussed his character and spoke highly of it.

During the closing day of the 2023 Jagran Film Festival held in Delhi, Sunny Deol was questioned regarding his portrayal of Tara Singh in Gadar 2. Expressing admiration for his character, the actor remarked, “Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers.”

Citing the renowned “Hindustan Zindabad” scene from Gadar, the actor mentioned that in moments of difficult decisions for a character, a divine presence appears on screen to provide guidance.

He also added, “Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about.”

Describing acting as a form of art, the 66-year-old actor went on to say, “It is in your genes or you have it. You can enhance it through technique but you can’t become an actor by doing bodybuilding or dancing.”

He expressed that every individual holds a variety of emotions, and as actors, they are fortunate to depict characters while preserving these emotions, and “that’s when it feels real.”

During a recent interview, Sunny Deol discussed the concept of nepotism, emphasizing that it does not significantly influence his choices. He expressed admiration for his father, Dharmendra, and highlighted his positive influence on his career, “Papa is such a big icon and I made my identity and I am here. I am not like my dad, but we are very similar. Of course there were difficulties, but I never thought of them as difficulties.”

Anil Sharma’s directed film, Gadar 2, is scheduled for its premiere on August 11, 2023. In addition to Ameesha and Sunny, the movie’s ensemble includes Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Gaurav Chopra, Dolly Bindra, and various other notable actors in significant roles.

