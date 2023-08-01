Glamorous Get-Together: Rekha and Celebs

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is basking in the glory of two significant achievements in 2023.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra is basking in the glory of two significant achievements in 2023. His Couture Show received massive accolades, showcasing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as stunning showstoppers. Alongside this triumph, his exceptional designs for the romantic drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” have captivated fashion enthusiasts.

In celebration of these triumphs, Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate yet grand get-together at his Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

One of the highlights of the event was a heartwarming group picture posted on his official Instagram handle. The photograph featured the iconic veteran actress, Rekha, a close friend and frequent collaborator of Manish Malhotra. Joining her were young and talented actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and a friend. The stars looked radiant as they posed for the camera, capturing a cherished evening. Manish Malhotra expressed his delight in the post, emphasizing the joy of spending such relaxing and fun times with his esteemed guests.

Rekha, ever the epitome of grace, stunned in a black co-ord set paired with a black and white striped headwrap and statement sunglasses. Parineeti Chopra twinned with the legend, donning a black dress and a no-makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a white dress with simple make-up, while Khushi Kapoor opted for a chic black crop top and blue denim trousers.

On the work front, Rekha’s appearances have been sporadic, with her last lead role in the 2014 film “Super Nani.” She later made memorable cameo appearances in movies like “Shamitabh” (2015) and “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se” (2018). Fans also witnessed her charm on television in shows like “Bigg Boss 15,” where she played Vishwasuntree, a talking tree, and as the narrator of Star Plus’ “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.”

Manish Malhotra’s creative brilliance continues to leave a lasting impact on the fashion industry and the film world, with his latest achievements serving as a testament to his talent and success.

