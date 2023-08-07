Hrithik Roshan’s Inspiring Journey as Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan’s career-defining moment came with the release of Koi Mil Gaya.

Hrithik Roshan’s career-defining moment came with the release of Koi Mil Gaya, a film that not only resurrected his fortunes but also etched his name in Bollywood’s Hall of Fame. In an exclusive interview, Hrithik revealed the intricacies of his approach to portraying the mentally impaired character, Rohit Mehra, which earned him critical acclaim and commercial success.

Celebrating two decades after the film’s release, director Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik sat down for a candid conversation. When asked about his approach to the character, Hrithik shared how he drew inspiration from his own life. “Academically speaking, of course, there was a DNA match, and I took a lot of it from my life,” he said. “I had experienced bullying during my school days and had a stutter. Life had already given me the vulnerability that the character needed. This is a great lesson in life – whatever we have, either good or bad, can be used if we keep our eyes open and wait for the right time.”

Koi Mil Gaya not only became a turning point in Hrithik’s career but also helped him discover his true calling as an actor. “This was a learning experience because when I came to the set, I found centering and honesty. The mask of a star and an actor would vanish. It’s just me being me, and I learned a lot from that. I found my calling through this film. I needed to be expressed, and the script was everything,” he revealed.

Reflecting on his first encounter with the script, Hrithik admitted to being deeply moved by its emotional depth. “It took me some 6 to 7 hours to read the script because, after every 2-3 pages, I used to sit and cry. I felt a lot for the film,” he recalled. Excited by the brilliance of the script, he immediately called his father and said, “Papa, the script is mind-blowing, it’s fantastic, I cried throughout the script.”

On the first day of the shoot, Hrithik felt a wave of nervousness. Wanting his father’s approval, he meticulously planned his appearance. “I thought Papa should see what I am doing with everything like my hair and my clothes. But he didn’t see anything until I landed on the first day of the shoot. It was a strange kind of faith that he had in me, and I thought that I should just follow my instinct, and that’s what I did,” he confessed with a smile. Sharing his unique process for getting into character, he said, “My process for every character is to start with the hair. Once I get that right, then I start doing other things. So once I got the hair right for Rohit, then I was set.”

As Koi Mil Gaya rejoices its 20th anniversary, the film continues to resonate with audiences, and Hrithik Roshan’s stellar performance as Rohit Mehra remains etched in the hearts of fans.

