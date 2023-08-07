Exclusive: Hrithik Roshan’s Journey with Koi Mil Gaya

Koi… Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, will mark its 20th anniversary since its release.

On August 8, the iconic film Koi… Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, will mark its 20th anniversary since its release. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, the movie achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success. Over the years, it has earned cult classic status, enchanting audiences even today. However, before its 2003 release, the film faced skepticism within the trade, with some believing it wouldn’t work and was meant solely for children. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan shared insights into this perception and shed light on the reason behind such doubts, which was Hrithik’s portrayal of a mentally challenged character in the film.

The father-son duo sat down for the interview, reminiscing about their blockbuster film and revealing anecdotes from the sets. When asked about the concerns surrounding the film’s target audience, Rakesh Roshan explained that the primary issue arose from Hrithik’s role as a mentally impaired character. “That came later. Most of them were saying that after introducing Hrithik in the way that Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did, now you are making him play a mentally challenged character. They didn’t have a problem with the concept of an alien; they had a problem that a film like that was being made with Hrithik,” he stated.

Hrithik recalled similar sentiments, reminiscing, “I remember everyone saying that Hrithik is an action hero; his last three films have flopped consecutively, and now you want to make him a mentally challenged guy. It will be over, his life will be over, that’ll be the last nail in the coffin of his professional life.”

Despite such apprehensions, Rakesh Roshan expressed confidence in the film’s potential for success. He wasn’t deterred by the chatter because he saw Hrithik’s outstanding performance during shooting, which assured him of the film’s bright future. “I did not get scared because when I used to watch Hrithik during shooting, I felt that the film would surely work because of the way he was portraying that role. If I would have felt doubtful then, I would have shelved the film. But the very first day, the very first shot when Hrithik came, I got the inner feeling that we are making a very successful film,” Rakesh ji asserted.

In celebration of Koi… Mil Gaya’s 20th anniversary, the makers have re-released the film in cinemas across the country, allowing a new generation of audiences to experience the magic that captivated viewers two decades ago.

