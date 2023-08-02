Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s Winter Getaway In Argentina: Photo

Hrithik Roshan, the renowned Bollywood superstar, is currently enjoying a prosperous phase in both his professional and personal life. His latest film, the crime drama Vikram Vedha, released in 2022, received widespread acclaim for his exceptional performance. On the personal front, Hrithik is in a steady relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad. The couple is currently taking a break from the limelight and enjoying a vacation in Argentina.

Recently, the War actor shared a delightful selfie with his girlfriend Saba Azad on his official Instagram handle, capturing their Argentina holiday. In the picture, Hrithik flaunts his striking salt n pepper look, wearing a blue t-shirt, black sweatshirt, and a matching woolen shawl, completed with black sunglasses and a brown cap. Saba looks elegant in an oversized black sweater and checkered shawl, complemented by matching trousers, a no-makeup look, and curly hair.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) Advertisement

As for his work, Hrithik Roshan has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He is teaming up with director Siddarth Anand for the aerial action thriller Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. Additionally, he will reprise his role as RAW agent Kabir in the sequel to War, titled War 2, featuring Jr NTR as the antagonist. Moreover, fans can anticipate his return as a superhero in the highly anticipated Krrish 4, reportedly helmed by Karan Malhotra.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement