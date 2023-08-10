Johnny Depp’s friends reveal his continuous drinking.

Possible connection with Amber Heard’s legal battle.

Friends and fans are concerned about his health.

The big divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last year might have really affected Johnny Depp. People are saying that he has been drinking a lot for a few months.

During a long trial, Johnny was accused of hurting Amber and saying bad things about her. But when the judge said he was right, his friends thought he would start a new part of his life.