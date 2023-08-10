Advertisement
Is Johnny Depp Still haunted by Amber Heard? friends say hasn’t stopped drinking

  • Johnny Depp’s friends reveal his continuous drinking.
  • Possible connection with Amber Heard’s legal battle.
  • Friends and fans are concerned about his health.
The big divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last year might have really affected Johnny Depp. People are saying that he has been drinking a lot for a few months.

During a long trial, Johnny was accused of hurting Amber and saying bad things about her. But when the judge said he was right, his friends thought he would start a new part of his life.

Johnny Depp and his music band, The Hollywood Vampires, had a show in Boston on July 29. They played 19 songs, which was unexpected because they had some problems before the show. Johnny and his bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry had a hard time before this.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Castle Fine Art (@castlegalleries)

Earlier, the main actor from the movie “The Curse of the Black Pearl” hurt his ankle, so the band had to change the date of their show.

Then, things got worse when they had to cancel a concert in Budapest because Johnny Depp wasn’t feeling well. They also canceled another show in Slovakia because they thought the place wasn’t safe.

