James Cameron Almost Rejected Leonardo DiCaprio for Titanic Role

Iconic scene of Leonardo DiCaprio in tuxedo on grand staircase almost didn’t happen in Titanic.

DiCaprio considered not doing the film, revealed by director James Cameron.

This hesitation occurred twice, almost causing him to miss the role of Jack Dawson.

Advertisement

One of the most famous sequences in Titanic’s final three decades is Leonardo DiCaprio in a tux and tails standing atop a grand staircase in front of a clock, turning and extending his hand to Rose, played by Kate Winslet.

That scene almost didn’t happen because DiCaprio almost talked himself out of doing the film, according to director James Cameron. Not once, but two times.

Leonardo DiCaprio almost missed out on playing Jack Dawson because Titanic enthusiasts everywhere were clutching their pearls (or Heart of the Ocean replicas).

Jack and Rose, played by Kate Winslet, are arguably one of the most iconic on-screen couples of all time.

It’s tough to envision anyone else squeezing through that chilly door or standing atop the steps in Rose’s dream scenario.

Those renowned sequences, however, were almost never going to happen, according to filmmaker James Cameron.

Advertisement

Cameron revealed to GQ in 2022 that DiCaprio nearly missed out on the picture because he tried to talk himself out of it. Twice.

Cameron added that DiCaprio charmed everyone, including him, during his audition. He remembered being hesitant when he took the actor for a chemistry read with his potential co-star, Kate Winslet.

The Titanic director revealed, “He said, ‘You mean I’m reading?’ I said yes, and he said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’ Well, I replied as I shook his hand, Thanks for stopping by.’ ‘Wait, you mean I don’t get the portion if I don’t read?’ he asked. Just like that?’ I said, Oh yeah, come on, this is going to take two years of my life, and you’ll be gone doing five other things while I’m doing post-production and all the model work and everything, so I’m not going to f**k it up by making the wrong casting decision, so you’re going to read or you’re not going to get the part,” Cameron recalled.

So DiCaprio read, although sulkily, as the director observed. “He comes in and every ounce of his entire being is just so negative, right up until I said action, and then he turned into Jack and Kate just lit up, and they went into this whole thing and played the scene,” Cameron went on to say. A ray of sunlight shone down, lighting up Jack as the dark clouds parted. Okay, he’s the one.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.