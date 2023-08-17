Jamie Foxx’s Positive Progress After April’s Medical Emergency

The 55-year-old actor from “They Cloned Tyrone,” Jamie Foxx, who had been hospitalized, shared a message on his Instagram, updating his followers that he has finally begun feeling like himself again. Alongside a series of his own pictures, he wrote, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”

Expressing gratitude for the well-wishes he received, the “Back in Action” star also acknowledged the tremendous support he has received during his journey. “U just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

After Jamie Foxx shared his post, the comment section was filled with supportive messages, including Jeremy Renner’s blessing: “Bless you my friend !!!” Tamar Braxton offered her understanding, “Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God.” Garcelle Beauvais expressed, “God is amazing and so are you!.” Octavia Spencer shared her positivity, “Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better.” Holly Robinson Peete conveyed her support through a series of red heart emojis. Ludacris showed his support with a gold crown emoji.

