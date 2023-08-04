Advertisement
Edition: English
Jannat Zubair wishes Anushka Sen a very happy Birthday

Articles
Jannat Zubair wishes Anushka Sen a very happy Birthday

  • Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her dear friend.
  • Jannat’s thoughtful gesture touched the hearts of fans and followers.
  • Jannat and Anushka were captured in a candid moment, their smiles reflecting the genuine friendship.
Jannat Zubair took to Instagram to extend warm birthday wishes to her dear friend and fellow actress Anushka Sen. The heartwarming post featured a delightful picture of the two friends, radiating joy and camaraderie. Jannat’s thoughtful gesture touched the hearts of fans and followers, affirming the strong bond they share.

In the shared snapshot, Jannat and Anushka were captured in a candid moment, their smiles reflecting the genuine friendship they’ve cultivated over the years. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt message in which Jannat expressed her love and admiration for Anushka, wishing her a year filled with happiness and success.

The two actresses, both popular figures in the entertainment industry, have often shared glimpses of their friendship on social media. This post, however, resonated deeply with fans, showcasing the authenticity and warmth of their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

