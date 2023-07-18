Jannat Zubair exudes elegance in galactic blue gown

The gold foil lid eyeshadow trend has become a hot favorite in the beauty world.

Jannat Zubair showcases her impeccable style in the latest photoshoot.

She is embracing the gold foil lid eye makeup trend with confidence.

The captivating trend of gold foil lid eyeshadow has taken the beauty industry by storm, offering a luxurious touch to eye makeup. This glamorous style enhances your look with shimmering gold eyeshadow and delicate application of gold foil, creating a stunning metallic finish that demands attention. Embracing this trend exudes confidence, allure, and a sense of glamour, making you feel like a radiant goddess.

Jannat Zubair, a rising star in the fashion world, showcases her style expertise in her latest feature for FACE magazine. She effortlessly embraces the gold foil lid eye makeup trend, displaying her impeccable fashion sense and bold choices. Complementing this mesmerizing eye look, she wears an elegant blue off-shoulder sheer bodycon dress with exquisite 3D rose work. Her flowing wavy hair adds a touch of glamour, while her glossy pink lips provide a subtle yet captivating burst of color.

The stunning gown by @labeld drapes gracefully, accentuating her curves with its impeccable fit and intricate design. Paired with a stylish clutch from @lavieworld, the ensemble exudes sophistication and style. Adorned with dazzling jewelry from @kushalsfashionjewellery, each piece adds a touch of sparkle and glamour. And let’s not forget the heels from @rossobrunelloofficial, completing this extraordinary look.

FACE Magazine recognizes Jannat Zubair’s beauty and talent, sharing exclusive photos that highlight her journey in the entertainment industry and the adoration she receives from countless fans. With her relentless pursuit of success and dedication, Jannat Zubair continues to inspire young girls nationwide, leaving a lasting impression with every glamorous picture she shares.

