Jennifer Lopez to release new song with Ben Affleck photo on first anniversary

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ben Affleck with an unseen photo of them from their wedding ceremony. The beautiful couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, just two months after their announcement of getting engaged.

Affleck is a father to three children from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. On the other side, Jennifer Lopez is a mother to 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her ex-husband Marc Anthony

The couple tied the knot for the second time with each other at Affleck’s spacious estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The singer of On the Floor shared a love-filled photo on social media with the Batman actor holding his newly wedded wife in his arms.

The singer hinted at the lyrics of her upcoming song in the caption which she dedicated to her hubby. She penned, “One year ago today, she began. Dear Ben/ Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life…”

In November last year, Jennifer Lopez announced that she will release a sequel of her album This Is Me… Then from 2002’s. Her new album is called This Is Me… Now.

Ben Affleck is the foremost thing both albums have in common. Affleck and JLo have been together since the release of Lopez’s first album which inspired the song, Dear Ben.

They parted ways after two years but resurrected their relationship a decade later when they both got divorced from their ex-partners.

Recently, Lopez shared that the new album will include Dear Ben Part 2

