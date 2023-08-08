Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s long-running feud heats up again

Dave Portnoy’s interesting and different comment adds more mystery to the ongoing story of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. People who like them and watch them are thinking about what Portnoy said and what it could mean.

This shows how famous people talking to each other can make us think and change how we see things. Even if Kim Kardashian doesn’t go to Taylor Swift’s show, Portnoy’s words remind us that being famous, what people think, and popular culture are all complicated and always changing.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift had a feud that started back in 2009. It began when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. This incident caused a lot of controversy and hurt feelings.

Advertisement

The feud continued in 2016 when Kanye released a song called “Famous,” which included derogatory lyrics about Taylor Swift. Kanye claimed that he had received Taylor’s approval for the lyrics, but Taylor’s representatives denied this.

Then, in 2016, Kim Kardashian released a recorded phone conversation between Kanye and Taylor, seemingly showing Taylor approving of the lyrics. Taylor argued that she didn’t know the full context and that she had been deceived.