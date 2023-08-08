Kanye West Joins Travis Scott Onstage After Recent Controversy

Kanye West surprised attendees by unexpectedly appearing at Travis Scott’s concert in Rome on August 7.

Addressing the audience at the Circus Maximus show, Travis shared, “There’s only one human being on this planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and everything.” During his performance, Travis welcomed Kanye to the stage to perform “Praise God,” a track that featured the Sicko Mode rapper on Kanye’s 2021 album “Donda,” as well as “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from Kanye’s 2007 album “Graduation.”

Expanding on his sentiment, Travis continued, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West.”

“Even Rome wouldn’t be the same without Kanye West. Let’s make some noise for Ye,” Travis added, as reported by Variety. This appearance marked Kanye’s first live public performance following his anti-Semitic remarks in 2022, which led to his suspension on social media, including Twitter (now known as X).

As a result of his comments, Kanye faced consequences like the loss of endorsement deals and brand collaborations with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap.

Kanye’s X account was reinstated last month after an eight-month suspension, although he is not allowed to “monetize” his posts.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s most recent performance prior to this was in February 2022 during the album launch event for “Donda 2” in Miami.

