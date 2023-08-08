Kim Kardashian reveals that she broke her shoulder and tore her tendon
Kanye West is back on stage with his friend Travis Scott. Kanye got in trouble for saying mean things, but Travis let him perform during his show in Rome. People are talking about how fans feel about this.
Scott, who hadn’t released an album in five years, has been doing a lot of shows after his new album Utopia came out.
This album has songs with many famous singers, but the most surprising thing was when he asked another famous rapper, who some people don’t agree with, to perform with him. This happened at Scott’s concert in Rome and made fans all over the world very surprised, shocked, and excited.
Kanye’s entrance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus concert 🔥pic.twitter.com/fgblBgrqfl
— Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 7, 2023
“Only one human being on this motherf*cking planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf*cking thing,” the 32-year-old said before welcoming West onstage during his Circus Maximus tour concert.
The rapper came onto the stage and sang a song called “Praise God” with Scott. He forgot some of the words while singing, but then he sang another song called “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.
