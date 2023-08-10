Advertisement
Kanye West’s secret wife Bianca Censori returns to Instagram

  • Bianca Censori has finally made her Instagram account public.
  • She had left the social media following her secret marriage to rapper Kanye West.
  • She posted some really nice pictures in a bikini on Instagram.
Bianca Censori, who people think might be married to Kanye West, is getting attention again. This time, it’s not just because of her connection with the famous rapper.

She posted some really nice pictures in a bikini on Instagram that surprised her followers. But here’s the interesting part – her account was private for a long time, especially after she secretly married Kanye West.

However, she made it public again, and fans are excited to see more about her life on there. Here’s what you need to know about her account and why it went private before.

Bianca Censori [Instagram]

Because she was seen with rapper Kanye West a lot, Bianca Censori became famous on the internet. People were interested in her because she looked a lot like Kim Kardashian.

They also thought she might have been dating Kanye before he got divorced. When they were seen together, people searched for her online, but she didn’t have an Instagram account.

Sources say there was an Instagram account with her name, but she turned it off after marrying Kanye West secretly.

Her account disappearing was a mystery that made fans curious. Now, the account is back, but there are no pictures or posts. People are excited to see what she’ll put on there in the future.

