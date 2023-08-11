Karan Johar Hails Kartik Aaryan’s Talent At IFF Melbourne 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are currently attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. A recently circulated video from the festival captures Karan Johar delivering a speech where he lauds Kartik Aaryan for his contributions to cinema, highlighting his films like “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” and extends his wishes for Kartik’s success by saying, “More power to him.”

This gesture comes after prior rumours of discord between the two following Kartik’s departure from “Dostana 2” in 2021. In a different video shared on an Instagram paparazzo account, Karan Johar is seen engaging with Kartik Aaryan during a panel discussion. Initially, Karan playfully remarks about Kartik getting married by the festival’s end, referencing a fan’s proposal after the screening of “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Continuing, Karan Johar remarks, “Kartik’s films have deeply resonated with the country and have always brought in so much fervour back to the cinema halls. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always continue. Well done, Kartik.”

Meanwhile, at the showing of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” in Melbourne, a female fan approaches Kartik and asks, “I know I’ll never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but… will you marry me?” Kartik responds with a smile and momentary speechlessness before the fan requests a hug, to which Kartik readily agrees. He later shares this incident on his Instagram, playfully noting that he’ll consult his mother for an answer.

Kartik’s most recent film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” featuring him alongside Kiara Advani, was a hit at the box office after its June 29 release. He also has the film “Chandu Champion,” directed by Kabir Khan, in his upcoming projects.

On a different note, Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,” hit screens on July 28. The family drama, starring a diverse cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, garnered both critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers.

