Karan Johar reveals he ‘pretended’ to love a girl in school

Karan Johar opened up about facing homophobia in school.

He said Shah Rukh Khan was the first man who didn’t make him feel lesser.

His film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has grossed ₹150 crore in India.

Karan Johar discussed experiencing derogatory name-calling in the past, but he highlighted that Shah Rukh Khan was the one who always made him feel valued and respected.

In a recent television show, director Karan Johar candidly discussed aspects of his personal life, including a confession about pretending to be in love with a girl during his school days. This wasn’t the first instance of him discussing the challenges he faced while growing up. He also revealed that he endured derogatory terms like ‘pansy’ being directed at him, which led to him becoming more introverted due to such experiences.

Karan said, “I pretended to be in love with a girl in the 10th standard. Her name was Shalaka.”He also said, “Today what you call ‘gay, ’fag’ or ‘homo’, said in a derogatory tone, it was called pansy in those days. “And, it was a word that literally, had really pushed me into a shell,” he added.

Karan also commended Shah Rukh Khan, “Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that didn’t make me feel lesser,” In addition to Karan Johar, the video also features appearances by Amol Parashar, Govind Kaushal, Nakuul Mehta, Naseeruddin Shah, Naveen Kasturia, Sushant Divgikr (Rani KoheNur), Vicky Kaushal, Vishnu Kaushal, and Zakir Khan.

Karan Johar has made a notable return with the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The movie features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and it premiered on July 28. According to the most recent update, the film has achieved a domestic box office collection of ₹150 crore and an overseas earnings of $19.2 million.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Despite several new releases, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has reached ₹ 150 Crs NBOC in India.. It’s performing outstanding in Overseas.. Has grossed a huge $19.2 Million.. Jus next to #Pathaan in 2023.. Total is around ₹ 340 Crs gross WW.”

At the same time, Karan Johar is set to support the much-anticipated entry of Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, into the world of Bollywood. Johar will be producing the film through his company, Dharma Productions. The movie, named “Sarzameen,” will be helmed by director Kayoze Irani, who happens to be the son of Boman Irani.

