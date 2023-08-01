Karan Johar’s Coup: Dharmendra & Shabana’s Onscreen Kiss

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has taken the box office by storm.

The much-awaited film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has taken the box office by storm. Directed by Karan Johar after seven years, the movie has marked his triumphant return to the silver screen. Embracing all the classic elements of a Bollywood movie, the film boasts melodrama, romance, comedy, and emotional depth. One of its highlights is the touching unrequited love story portrayed by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Their incredible chemistry and an unexpected on-screen kiss have left viewers pleasantly surprised. Recently, Karan Johar shed light on how he managed to convince these legends to shoot for the intimate scene, making the film even more captivating.

Karan Johar’s Artful Direction:

During an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar was questioned about the challenges of convincing Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi to shoot the kiss sequence in the movie. Surprisingly, Karan revealed that the seasoned actors were completely comfortable with the idea and required no persuasion at all. He expressed admiration for their exceptional performances, stating that they delivered their roles with utmost grace and commitment. Moreover, Karan shared how their romance on-screen formed the foundation for the love story between the characters played by Ranveer and Alia. He chose the iconic song “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” to connect the generations and convey the essence of the timeless romance shared by the veteran pair.

The Enchanting Plot:

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” revolves around the tale of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia), who come together to fulfill their grandparents’ love story. As they conspire to reunite their elderly relatives, they find themselves falling for each other in the process. Audiences have praised the seamless chemistry displayed by both pairs, accentuated by the use of vintage songs, creating a nostalgic and captivating cinematic experience.

The Success Story:

With the film currently running in cinemas, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has crossed the coveted Rs 50 crore mark in India, cementing its status as a box office success. The stellar performances of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan have won the hearts of audiences, making the film a true-blue Bollywood blockbuster.

In conclusion, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is a triumphant return for director Karan Johar, capturing the essence of classic Bollywood with its captivating plot, outstanding performances, and the heartwarming chemistry of its stars. The film’s success at the box office reaffirms its place as a true crowd-pleaser and a must-watch for all Bollywood enthusiasts.

