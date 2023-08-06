Kareena-Amrita: Bollywood BFFs 2023

These bonds strengthened over time, demonstrate the power of true camaraderie in the entertainment industry.

Today, on Friendship Day 2023, we celebrate the exceptional friendships that have blossomed in the heart of Bollywood, defying the stereotype that actors cannot be friends. These bonds strengthened over time, demonstrate the power of true camaraderie in the entertainment industry.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor:

From childhood friends to rising stars, the trio shares a bond that goes beyond the spotlight. Their mothers’ close friendship has only brought them closer, and they continue to be each other’s strongest supporters.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora:

Breaking barriers, Kareena and Amrita have proved those actresses can indeed be best friends. Their friendship grew in their teens and now extends to include their sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor:

School friends turned lifelong confidants,Alia and Akanksha’s friendship remains steadfast. Akanksha was even a bridesmaid at Alia’s wedding, and their affection for each other shines through on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji:

Besides their successful collaborations onscreen, Ranbir and Ayan’s off-screen bond is unbreakable. Their camaraderie stands as an example of a genuine actor-director friendship.

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor:

A friendship born before they became stars, Ranveer and Arjun’s love for Bollywood brought them together. Their chemistry both on and off the screen is a testament to their deep bond.

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn:

Two stalwarts of the industry, Salman and Ajay’s friendship has grown stronger over the years. Despite box office clashes, they remain close and have shared the screen in multiple films.

Katrina Kaif, Mini Mathur, and Karishma Kohli:

Katrina’s exclusive circle includes her best friends Karishma and Mini, who have been by her side since her entry into Bollywood. Their unwavering support is invaluable to her.

Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, and Seema Sajdeh:

This group of strong and influential women shares a friendship that spans three decades. Their close-knit bond has grown, and they’ve welcomed Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan into their cherished circle.

On this special occasion, let’s celebrate these heartwarming friendships that exemplify love, trust, and solidarity in the glitzy world of Bollywood. Happy Friendship Day!

