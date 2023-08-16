Kareena Kapoor shares sweet birthday wish for her spouse Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her heartfelt and romantic birthday wishes for her beloved partner and better half, Saif Ali Khan, as he turns 53.

Sharing a snapshot by the poolside from one of their vacations on her Instagram, Kareena conveyed her affectionate feelings for Saif. She wrote: “He chose the picture I could post on Instagram… even though he’s in front of me smiling away… and why not? It’s his birthday… May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…”

Continuing with her message, she added: “Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover… There truly is no one like you… Kind, generous, crazy… ok I can go on writing all day… but gotta go eat cake.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Advertisement

Upon the sharing of this post by the Jab We Met actress in honor of the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, it quickly gained significant attention across social media platforms.

Alongside Kareena’s message, numerous other Bollywood celebrities joined in celebrating Saif’s special day, showering him with affection and writing birthday wishes.

For instance, Sonam Kapoor expressed: “Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!” Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar conveyed: “Happy birthday Saif” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, also responded to the post by leaving a red heart and shining stars emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stand as one of the most cherished couples in the Bollywood industry. Having tied the knot in 2012, they are the proud parents of two adorable boys: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Sara Ali Khan Bollywood's radiant starlet, Sara Ali Khan, marks her 28th birthday today, adding...