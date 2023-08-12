Kareena Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish for Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood’s radiant starlet, Sara Ali Khan, marks her 28th birthday today, adding another year of grace and wisdom to her journey. Born to esteemed actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara made a remarkable debut in 2018 with “Kedarnath,” showcasing her acting prowess alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Her magnetic charm extends beyond the silver screen, with impeccable style choices and a playful persona that she often shares on social media.

Warm birthday wishes flooded in for Sara, including a heartfelt message from Kareena Kapoor, who posted unseen childhood photos on Instagram. The snapshots captured Sara’s endearing moments with her father Saif and her step-brother Jehangir Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday, Sara’s B-town buddy, also joined the celebrations with a delightful snapshot and a heartwarming message. Anushka Sharma shared greetings too, encapsulating the wishes with a photo from the Cannes Film Festival.

Sara’s upcoming ventures include “Murder Mubarak,” “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” and Anurag Basu’s “Metro In Dino.” As she embraces another year of life, her captivating presence continues to illuminate the entertainment world.

