Katrina Kaif Celebrates Brother Sebastien’s Birthday With Loved Ones

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, a much-adored Bollywood couple, may choose to maintain a private personal life, yet they occasionally share glimpses of special moments. Today marks the birthday of Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel, and the actress conveyed her wishes on Instagram. She posted a delightful snapshot from the birthday celebration, capturing her, Sebastien, Vicky Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif, Sunny Kaushal, and the rumored girlfriend of Sunny, Sharvari Wagh, among others.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to extend birthday greetings to her brother and accompanied her message with the shared image from the festivity. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Seb.” In the group picture, Sebastien stands at the center, flanked by Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on either side. Positioned behind them in the center, Katrina Kaif stands alongside her sister Isabelle Kaif and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. Katrina looks resplendent in a white dress, while Vicky complements her by sporting a white shirt. Sharvari exudes elegance in a denim corset top paired with jeans, standing behind Sunny.

The photograph also includes Katrina’s friends Karishma Kohli and Angira Dhar. The backdrop showcases a handful of balloons, suggesting that the celebration of Sebastien’s birthday was joyous. Vicky Kaushal shares a strong bond with Katrina Kaif’s siblings. On the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s birthday, Vicky Kaushal and Sebastien were seen enjoying each other’s company and posing together on a cruise ship, sharing pictures of the occasion. Sebastien captioned the pictures on his Instagram account with the words, “Act casual..but make it superhero.”

In terms of their professional commitments, Katrina Kaif, last seen in “Phone Bhoot,” is set to feature in Sriram Raghavan’s “Merry Christmas” alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has “Tiger 3” in collaboration with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has a slew of projects in the pipeline, including Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur,” “The Great Indian Family,” “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,” and “Dunki.”

