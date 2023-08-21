Katrina Kaif’s Warm Birthday Message to Mini Mathur

Katrina Kaif and her close companions Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan are no secret.

Katrina Kaif and her close companions Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan are no secret. Mini Mathur holds a special place in Katrina’s life and often graces her social media posts. Today marks Mini Mathur’s birthday, and social media is abuzz with heartwarming wishes from fans and friends. Taking to her Instagram, Katrina shared a throwback photograph with Mini, accompanied by a brief yet touching note to celebrate her BFF.

On her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif posted a charmingly blurry snapshot that featured herself, Mini Mathur, and their friend Karishma Kohli. The image captures Katrina and Mini side by side, radiating joy. Dressed in a sleek black top, Katrina strikes a stunning pose while Mini, sporting a white top, exudes sheer happiness. The photo is undeniably adorable. Alongside the snapshot, Katrina sent her birthday wishes to Mini, writing, “To our forever bundle of joy and sunshine, @minimathur. I hope we remain inseparable like three peas in a pod forever… Wishing you even more joy and laughter this year.” See the heartwarming post below!

In response, Mini Mathur re-shared Katrina’s Instagram story and playfully quipped, “Always my dearest @katrinakaif… I love you. But seriously, where did this blurry photo come from?” accompanied by laughing emojis.

The bond between Mini Mathur, her husband Kabir Khan, and Katrina Kaif was further highlighted when they were among the select few close friends invited to Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal in 2021. Notably, Katrina and Kabir Khan have previously collaborated on notable films such as “New York” and “Ek Tha Tiger.”

Fast forward to July, when Katrina celebrated her 40th birthday. Mini Mathur went the extra mile to make the occasion special by sharing a series of photographs along with a heartfelt note that read, “We have the cake… and we shall eat it too!! One and a half decades of friendship that’s as easy-going, fun, and full of love as the birthday girl!! Wishing you all the happiness in the world and then some, @katrinakaif. Happy Birthday!”

